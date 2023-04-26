Former Colorado fire captain suspected of sexually assaulting multiple coworkers

HYGIENE, Colo. (KKTV) - A 30-year-old man is suspected of sexually assaulting multiple employees at a Colorado fire department and investigators believe there could be other potential victims.

The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of Kamron Barnaby on Wednesday.

“This investigation began after Sheriff’s deputies were made aware of a sexual assault allegation made by a former Hygiene firefighter against Barnaby,” part of a news release from the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office reads. “During this investigation four women, including two subordinate employees of Barnaby, who was a captain at the Hygiene Fire Department at the time, came forward with allegations of sexual assault against Barnaby which includes incidents that occurred while on duty.”

According to online court records, Barnaby is facing 10 charges that include sexual assault, sexual contact and official misconduct.

“The investigation revealed that some of the sexual assaults occurred during Barnaby’s scheduled shifts,” the release adds. “Barnaby is currently employed by the Mountain View Fire Protection District. Based on the investigation to date, Sheriff’s Office investigators believe there are additional victims and witnesses to these crimes. These individuals are encouraged to contact Detective Mike McKinley with the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office at 303-441-4692 or via email at mmckinley@bouldercounty.org.”

As of Wednesday afternoon, Barnaby was being held in the Boulder County Jail without bond.

Hygiene is located northwest of Longmont.

