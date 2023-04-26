Expect increased noise and dust as Fort Carson does training with Bradley Fighting Vehicles for more than a month

Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 1:29 PM MDT
FORT CARSON, Colo. (KKTV) - According to a news release from Fort Carson, the public can expect increased noise and dust through June 9 as they conduct training using Bradely Fighting Vehicle gunnery.

The announcement was made Wednesday as the training is expected to last through June 9.

“During this period increased noise and dust should be expected, including in the evenings and throughout the night due to engaged training,” part of a news release reads. “Fort Carson is dedicated to being good neighbors and will continue to inform the public about training events that may affect surrounding communities. We strive to balance our training requirements with respecting our neighboring communities.”

You can direct noise complaints to the Fort Carson Public Affairs Office by calling (719) 526-9849.

This training is coinciding with rotary wing operations from May 7 to the 17.

