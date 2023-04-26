D-70 in Pueblo County announces internal investigation with multiple people on leave

D-70 in Pueblo County(District 70)
By Tony Keith
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 11:24 AM MDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A spokesperson for Pueblo County School District 70 announced on Wednesday an internal investigation was underway.

The news release explains the investigation started on April 19 at Pleasant View Middle School to, “determine if appropriate accounting policies and procedures were being followed.” The news release did not identify anyone potentially involved by name.

“Pueblo County School District 70 took immediate action, placing all potentially involved parties on leave,” part of the release reads. “They will remain on leave and Cherie Toussaint will serve as the interim principal until a full investigation has been completed.”

The school is located east of Pueblo off Everett Road.

“We are confident this will not directly affect our students or teachers,” D-70 Superintendent Ed Smith stated according to the release.

Details on how many people were placed on leave were not shared in the release. KKTV 11 News is working to learn more.

