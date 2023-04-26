Colorado Springs Police ask for help in Colorado Springs cold case, woman stabbed to death in 2002 in the downtown area

Jocelyn Sandberg
Jocelyn Sandberg(CSPD)
By Tony Keith
Apr. 26, 2023
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Colorado Springs are asking for help with a cold case that is more than two decades old.

The case is for Jocelyn Sandberg. According to police, Sandberg was found stabbed to death on April 26, 2002 near E. Cache La Poudre Stree and N. Cascade Avenue. The area is in downtown Colorado Springs.

“A friend who was with Ms. Sandberg at the time told police the pair were returning from a concert when an unidentified man stepped In front of their vehicle,” part of a cold case poster from CSPD for Sandberg reads. “Ms. Sandberg went to confront the man and followed him down the street. Ms. Sandberg never returned to the vehicle. Another witness also saw a woman and another individual arguing around the same time and location.”

According to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, Sandberg was a frequent customer at Poor Richard’s Restaurant. She was returning from a concert in Boulder and was the operations manager for the college radio station KRCC.

Anyone with information is asked to call 719-444-7000.

