“We are planning for the worst,” Colorado Springs city officials stand by for major storm

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - As the 11 Breaking Weather team predicts a major water event for Colorado Springs, city officials say they are ready for anything.

This storm is expected to move through the region throughout Tuesday, with most of the impact expected for Tuesday night going into Wednesday morning. Unlike storms the city has seen recently, this one is expected to be warmer and wetter.

For city officials, this means rather than worry about icy roads, they have a whole new list of concerns. The city’s public works operations maintenance division manager Corey Farkas said he’s mostly worried about potholes and trees.

“Especially in a storm with this much moisture, we expect there to be a lot of potholes,” he said.

The city has a precedent of potholes becoming a major concern in major storms. If you see a pothole that needs attention, the city encourages that you reach out to them in one of three ways:

- Use the Go COS app to report it

- Call 719-385-ROAD (7623)

-Use the city’s website

As they look ahead, Farkas said the city has anyone they might need on standby, with morning crews getting off their shift early to be ready to respond Tuesday night to whatever heavy precipitation they might be facing. Farkas said he isn’t too worried about roads getting too bad as far as ice is concerned.

“The one thing we do know is these springs storms, we consider them warm storms,” Farkas said. “And so our de-icers, as we apply them, should work immediately, and then again as soon as the storm passes and the sun comes out after that kind of treatment, mother nature will do the rest.”

Meanwhile, Colorado Springs Utilities is preparing for different hazards. According to Farkas, the added moisture from the storm could cause more tree branches to fall. Steve Barry with CSU said they have their electric line technicians and troubleshooters on alert should these branches hit any power lines.

“Thankfully, more than 70% of our electric system is underground,” Barry said, “but spring storms can sometimes be difficult on portions of the electric system that are overhead due to increased tree foliage and heavy wet snow that weighs down overhead lines.”

He said people should always assume a downed or damaged power line is energized and stay at least 35 feet away from them. These can be reported by calling 911 or 719-448-4800.

You can also track any outages at the CSU website.

The Colorado Department of Transportation is also tracking the storm. Our 11 Breaking Weather team predicts more snow impact at higher elevations, and CDOT said they are working accordingly.

They said their snowfighting crews will be out ahead of the storm to pre-treat the roads and will remain out as the storm continues, clearing major roadways of any possible heavy snow. Both CDOT and Colorado Springs city officials urge everyone to stay home if they can.

“Our trucks are just like everyone else, they get caught up in traffic,” Farkas said, “so if we have a lot of people on the road, especially during rush hour, then our trucks aren’t doing their job very efficiently and getting out there and removing the snow.”

If you do need to travel, CDOT officials urge everyone to keep certain items in their vehicles. These include water, snacks, a phone charger, sand, a shovel, and a full tank of gas. And if you need to travel while plows are out, they urge everyone to keep their distance from those plows.

City officials echo that message, reminding drivers that the people driving the plows are multi-tasking and won’t be able to see everything around them. CDOT urges drivers to stay three or four car lengths away from plows.

Anyone needing to travel during the storm can use COTrip to plan ahead and see road closures and plow locations.

