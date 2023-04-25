Targeted shooting in San Francisco leaves 1 dead, 4 wounded

Police say one person is dead and four others were injured in a shooting in San Francisco.
Police say one person is dead and four others were injured in a shooting in San Francisco.(KGO via CNN Newsource)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 7:59 PM MDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A targeted shooting in a San Francisco neighborhood popular with tourists left one man dead and four people wounded, authorities said.

A 23-year-old Bay Area man was killed in the shooting late Sunday in North Beach, the San Francisco Police Department said Monday in a statement. Also known as “Little Italy,” the neighborhood is dotted with restaurants, nightclubs and bars.

A targeted shooting in a San Francisco neighborhood popular with tourists left one man dead and four people wounded, authorities said. (KGO)

Two 24-year-old men from Sacramento County, a 22-year-old man from Alameda County and a 20-year-old woman from Contra Costa County were wounded and taken to a hospital, police said. Their wounds were all said not to be life-threatening.

There were no immediate arrests.

Police said the shooting was believed to be an isolated incident and not random, but they did not give further details and the investigation was ongoing.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Tucker Carlson, host of "Tucker Carlson Tonight," poses for photos in a Fox News Channel...
Fox News ousts Tucker Carlson, its most popular host
Police tell 11 News they investigated several scenes after a call of shots fired, and that they...
Colorado Springs police search for suspect after calls of shots fired north of Memorial Park
Police were first called to South Chelton Road near Astrozon Boulevard in the southeast area of...
One person shot in southern Colorado, police looking for suspects
2 ejected from rolling vehicle in southeast Colorado Springs
Letecia Stauch was arrested March 2, 2020 and suspected of her stepson's murder, Gannon...
WATCH LATEST: Letecia Stauch trial for the murder of Gannon Stauch in Colorado

Latest News

A lawsuit is aiming to curb the use of aerial fire retardant.
Lawsuit aims to curb aerial fire retardant use
This is the Federal Courthouse in downtown Pittsburgh on Monday April 24, 2023. The...
Jury selection begins over 2018 Pittsburgh synagogue attack
Police arrest shooter after he kills another man at Rose State College near Oklahoma City.
1 dead in Oklahoma college shooting, suspect in custody
FILE - U.S. President Joe Biden, left, speaks as South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol listens...
Biden to unveil new efforts to protect S. Korea from nukes
Family members of a missing Connecticut woman have traveled to Japan to lead the search for her.
Woman missing after traveling to Japan for a hiking trip, family says