School zone activated after tragedy could lead to more changes at Colorado Springs high schools

A month after tragedy struck a local high school, the city is looking into changing how they handle traffic laws near local schools.
By Aaron Vitatoe
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 6:54 PM MDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A new school zone was activated outside a Colorado Springs high school a month after a student was killed after being hit by a vehicle.

A teen was killed in March after being hit by a driver who allegedly ran a red light outside of Doherty High School. That teen was identified as a foreign exchange student from Italy.

Since then, District 11 said they have been in contact with officials with the city of Colorado Springs to establish a school zone. This move could set a new precedent for the city.

“We normally don’t have school speed zones around high schools, but that may change as time goes on,” said Robert Tornabene with the Colorado Springs Police Department.

CSPD had officers set up outside Doherty as student got to school Monday morning and as they left in the afternoon. They plan on having officers there to enforce the new school zone speed laws for the first week of the zone’s activation.

As of Monday morning, police said they performed five traffic stops, issuing three citations and two warnings.

The school zone has a speed limit of 20 miles per hour while the signs are flashing. While these zones are typically reserved for elementary and middle schools, this zone will likely lead to more being established. District 11 said they are already working on putting them outside every high school.

“We are having discussions with city traffic engineering and city council and I know that the superintendent is very adamant about trying to enforce lower speeds around our high schools and our middle schools,” said Devra Ashby with the district.

City officials in Colorado Springs told 11 News they are working with other school districts to determine where else these school zones could benefit drivers and pedestrians. They said this would likely include any high school near a busy road with a speed limit of 30 miles per hour or more.

Parents told 11 News they are happy to see this change, but are sad it took a death to make it happen.

“I appreciate also our city stepping up and putting this safety measures in place as quickly as possible. But it shouldn’t come to a tragedy before something like this happens,” said Parth Melpakam, a parent and the president of the District 11 school board.

“I hope they put them all over town,” said Renee Javier, a parent of a student in District 49.

But some drivers are not confident that this will make a difference.

“What makes people think that if vehicles don’t respect the red lights, they are going to respect the school zones?” said Katherine Canepa, a bus driver with District 2.

So far, the city has not given a timeline for any future school zones.

