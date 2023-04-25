Robber on the run after holding up Springs bank

The ANB Bank in the 1100 block of Circle, where the April 24, 2023, robbery took place.
The ANB Bank in the 1100 block of Circle, where the April 24, 2023, robbery took place.
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 6:16 AM MDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A robbery suspect remains on the run after holding up a bank in the middle of the business day.

Police tell 11 News the suspect went to the ANB Bank off Circle and Uintah at 2:30 Monday afternoon and slid a note to the tellers demanding money. After getting what he came for, he fled the scene. He never showed a weapon.

An officer tells 11 News the bank’s surveillance cameras got a clear shot of the robber but declined to provide a suspect description. It’s also unknown how much money he got away with.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers; that number is 719-634-STOP.

