Robber on the run after holding up Springs bank

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A robbery suspect remains on the run after holding up a bank in the middle of the business day.

Police tell 11 News the suspect went to the ANB Bank off Circle and Uintah at 2:30 Monday afternoon and slid a note to the tellers demanding money. After getting what he came for, he fled the scene. He never showed a weapon.

An officer tells 11 News the bank’s surveillance cameras got a clear shot of the robber but declined to provide a suspect description. It’s also unknown how much money he got away with.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers; that number is 719-634-STOP.

