Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers is upping its reward for information leading to arrests

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers is hoping an increased reward will lead to an increase in arrests!

The non-profit announced Tuesday that it would be doubling its rewards for information leading to criminal arrests.

“Now more than ever we need information about criminal activity or wanted persons to reduce crime in our region. ... We want concerned citizens to help reduce crime, and that’s why we are increasing reward values,” said Don Addy, Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers chairman.

In an email to 11 News, Addy said the reward amount will vary per case.

“Our range is from $50 to $1000. Most are $200-$500. There is a wide variety of crimes covered, too broad to detail, but the main thing is we are paying two times what we have in the past,” he said.

All Crime Stoppers tips can be made anonymously.

“Callers will never be asked to provide their names or any other identifying information,” Addy said.

Last year, citizen tips led to more than 40 arrests and the seizure of drugs, cash and guns.

“Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers is a great partner to law enforcement and our community members,” said Colorado Springs Police Chief Adrian Vasquez.

11 News has recently restarted our “Monday’s Most Wanted” segment, which features Crime Stoppers’ most wanted fugitives for that week. You can watch each Monday on 11 News at 9, as well as check out a full list of suspects on kktv.com.

