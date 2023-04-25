Old Chicago closes in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - An Old Chicago restaurant closed in Colorado Springs this week.

KKTV 11 News learned about the location at 4110 N. Academy Boulevard closing after several people reached out Monday night when a sign was posted on the front door. Several former employees who reached out and wanted to remain anonymous said they weren’t informed of the closure ahead of time.

“After close evaluation of the market, we’ve made the difficult decision to close our Colorado Springs location at 4110 N. Academy Blvd. We thank our loyal guests for their support, and we invite them to visit our nearby restaurants in Colorado Springs. All our N. Academy Blvd. team members have been offered positions in our nearby restaurants effective immediately,” a statement from Old Chicago sent to 11 News reads.

