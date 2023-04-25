Old Chicago closes in Colorado Springs

An Old Chicago in Colorado Springs closed.
An Old Chicago in Colorado Springs closed.(KKTV)
By Tony Keith
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 1:55 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - An Old Chicago restaurant closed in Colorado Springs this week.

KKTV 11 News learned about the location at 4110 N. Academy Boulevard closing after several people reached out Monday night when a sign was posted on the front door. Several former employees who reached out and wanted to remain anonymous said they weren’t informed of the closure ahead of time.

“After close evaluation of the market, we’ve made the difficult decision to close our Colorado Springs location at 4110 N. Academy Blvd. We thank our loyal guests for their support, and we invite them to visit our nearby restaurants in Colorado Springs. All our N. Academy Blvd. team members have been offered positions in our nearby restaurants effective immediately,” a statement from Old Chicago sent to 11 News reads.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Tucker Carlson, host of "Tucker Carlson Tonight," poses for photos in a Fox News Channel...
Fox News ousts Tucker Carlson, its most popular host
The trial for Letecia Stauch 2023.
WATCH LIVE: Letecia Stauch trial for the murder of Gannon Stauch in Colorado
Police tell 11 News they investigated several scenes after a call of shots fired, and that they...
Colorado Springs police search for suspect after calls of shots fired north of Memorial Park
"Monday's Most Wanted" fugitives in the Pikes Peak region for the week of April 24, 2023.
Monday’s Most Wanted: April 24
Witnesses help Springs police catch alleged hit-and-run driver

Latest News

Elizabeth "River" Cathleen Mae Banoczi.
MISSING: ‘High-risk’ teen missing from Colorado Springs
WATCH: Interview between FBI agent & Letecia Stauch after she's arrested for Gannon's murder,...
WATCH: Interview between FBI agent & Letecia Stauch after she's arrested for Gannon's murder, Pt. 1
The city's plows are ready for any eventuality, according to officials.
“We are planning for the worst,” Colorado Springs city officials stand by for major storm
Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers is upping its reward for information leading to arrests