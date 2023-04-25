Motorcycle rider injured in 3-vehicle crash in east Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The decision to wear a helmet may have saved a motorcycle rider’s life.

Police say the rider was traveling southbound on Powers around 1 a.m. Tuesday and ran the red light at Palmer Park Boulevard. Just as the motorcyclist was zooming through the intersection, a car on Palmer Park began turning onto Powers. The two vehicles collided, and the motorcyclist ended up off the bike.

The riderless bike crashed into another vehicle in the intersection, police said.

The motorcyclist suffered serious injuries but is expected to survive. Police noted the rider “was fortunately wearing a helmet.” There are no reports of injuries to any of the people in the two cars involved in the crash.

The collision remains under investigation, but police say speeding appears to be a factor.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.