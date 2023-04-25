MISSING: ‘High-risk’ teen missing from Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Colorado Springs are hoping the public can help them locate a missing teen.

On Tuesday at about 2:50 p.m. police shared a photo of Elizabeth “River” Cathleen Mae Banoczi. Police say that Elizabeth is at “high-risk” and needs daily medication.

According to police, Elizabeth was last seen on Saturday in the 5600 block of Astoria Way. The neighborhood is just west of Ute Valley Park.

Anyone with information on the location of Elizabeth is asked to call 719-444-7000.

