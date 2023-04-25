Colorado sees a spike in surrendered pets

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region is reporting a significant uptick in people surrendering their pets.

“Last year (2022), we saw about 45% more of owner surrendered pets, and for just the first quarter this year (2023), we have seen about a 23% increase in the number of pets being surrendered,” explained President & CEO of HSPPR, Duane Adams. “We don’t fully understand everything going on with it. We’re looking at that information, trying to figure out what’s happening.”

Finding housing that allows for pets along with the rising cost of inflation are 2 factors that could be contributing to an increase in pet surrenders.

“We have some great programs that can support people if that’s the challenges that they’re having,” said Adams, pointing to the resource page on their website. “We partner with Colorado Pet Pantry which is an organization that helps people to provide food for their pets if they are unable to afford food. We have some programs for if it’s a matter of veterinary care that may be needed, places that we can refer people to.”

Another reason people may being giving up their pets is from lack of research before adoption. This could mean not fully understanding how much exercise, attention, food, toys, litter, etc. that they may need.

“When you adopt a pet, you’re making a commitment for the lifetime of that pet. This could be 10-20 years if it’s a dog or a cat, or even more if it happens to be a turtle or a bird. Consider that seriously before you take on a pet. Are you going to be able to make that commitment and take care of that pet?” asked Adams. “Also, take a look at your lifestyle and make sure that you’re getting a pet that matches your lifestyle. If you’re someone who is very lowkey and just likes to hang out on the couch, there are great elderly pets that would love to hang out on the couch with you, but you probably don’t want to look at adopting a puppy.”

At the end of the day. the decision to rehome your pet is a serious one, but if you don’t think your providing the quality of life the animal deserves, then it is time to find them a better home.

“We are an open-admission shelter. We will always be here to serve our community and if someone can’t keep their pet any longer, we’re here to take the pet in and find it a new home,” said Adams.

To rehome your pet yourself, click here.

