Witnesses help Springs police catch alleged hit-and-run driver

(MGN)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 5:44 AM MDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Several bystanders helped police capture a driver who allegedly fled from the scene of a serious crash.

Police say the suspect was speeding and traveling the wrong way on a one-way street when he hit the other car Sunday afternoon. He then ditched the vehicle and ran from the area, leaving behind the other driver, who was seriously injured.

The crash happened at Brookside Street and Ivy Place, a residential area behind Motor City. Multiple people saw the crash happen -- and sprung to action.

“Other drivers and witnesses followed the suspect driver to a business in the 1900 block of South Nevada Avenue,” a Colorado Springs lieutenant said. “... The citizen witness provided valuable assistance in locating the suspect.”

Police arrived at the business and tried to take the suspect into custody.

“Officers contacted the suspect driver inside the business and suspect was not compliant. The suspect resisted officers’ efforts, but officers were able to take him into custody,” the lieutenant said.

Police say he faces several traffic offenses, including vehicular assault and driving under the influence of drugs. In addition, the suspect also had an active arrest warrant on unrelated felony charges.

He has been identified as Joshua Groffin-Kohn.

The other driver’s condition has not been released as of Monday morning.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police were first called to South Chelton Road near Astrozon Boulevard in the southeast area of...
One person shot in southern Colorado, police looking for suspects
Police tell 11 News they investigated several scenes after a call of shots fired, and that they...
Colorado Springs police search for suspect after calls of shots fired north of Memorial Park
2 ejected from rolling vehicle in southeast Colorado Springs
Cheyenne Mountain Zoo in Colorado Springs. Photo from KKTV
New exhibit unveiled at Cheyenne Mountain Zoo
Firefighters responded to a small stove fire at The Point Bar and Grill early Saturday morning.
Crews respond to small fire at Colorado Springs bar and grill overnight

Latest News

Flowers on a lightpost near Doherty High School, where a 17-year-old exchange student was...
New school zone to be activated in Colorado Springs Monday following deadly crash
"Monday's Most Wanted" fugitives in the Pikes Peak region for the week of April 24, 2023.
Monday’s Most Wanted: April 24
Katie Pelton
Voice of the consumer: FBI warns of rising ‘sextortion’ of children, teens
To help shine a light on the importance of organ donation and celebrate the lives changed by...
‘My son is a hero and he saved lives’: A Colorado mother shares organ donation’s life-changing impact