Witnesses help Springs police catch alleged hit-and-run driver

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Several bystanders helped police capture a driver who allegedly fled from the scene of a serious crash.

Police say the suspect was speeding and traveling the wrong way on a one-way street when he hit the other car Sunday afternoon. He then ditched the vehicle and ran from the area, leaving behind the other driver, who was seriously injured.

The crash happened at Brookside Street and Ivy Place, a residential area behind Motor City. Multiple people saw the crash happen -- and sprung to action.

“Other drivers and witnesses followed the suspect driver to a business in the 1900 block of South Nevada Avenue,” a Colorado Springs lieutenant said. “... The citizen witness provided valuable assistance in locating the suspect.”

Police arrived at the business and tried to take the suspect into custody.

“Officers contacted the suspect driver inside the business and suspect was not compliant. The suspect resisted officers’ efforts, but officers were able to take him into custody,” the lieutenant said.

Police say he faces several traffic offenses, including vehicular assault and driving under the influence of drugs. In addition, the suspect also had an active arrest warrant on unrelated felony charges.

He has been identified as Joshua Groffin-Kohn.

The other driver’s condition has not been released as of Monday morning.

