WANTED: Shoplifting suspect sought by Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office

By Tony Keith
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 12:17 PM MDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
COLORADO CITY, Colo. (KKTV) - A sheriff’s office in Colorado is hoping for help from the public with identifying a shoplifting suspect.

You can view the suspect’s photo at the top of this article. According to the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office, the person pictured is suspected of shoplifting at the Family Dollar. The suspect’s photo was shared with the public on Monday.

If you recognize the suspect, call (719) 583-6250 reference case number 11262.

Details on when the alleged crime was carried out were not shared in the social media post:

