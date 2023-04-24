WANTED: Shoplifting suspect sought by Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office

COLORADO CITY, Colo. (KKTV) - A sheriff’s office in Colorado is hoping for help from the public with identifying a shoplifting suspect.

You can view the suspect’s photo at the top of this article. According to the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office, the person pictured is suspected of shoplifting at the Family Dollar. The suspect’s photo was shared with the public on Monday.

If you recognize the suspect, call (719) 583-6250 reference case number 11262.

Details on when the alleged crime was carried out were not shared in the social media post:

Can you identify this woman?

She is wanted for shoplifting at the Family Dollar in Colorado City. If you know who she is call us at (719) 583-6250 reference #11262 or call Crime Stoppers at (7129) 542-STOP (7867) or online at https://t.co/Wv4Q1Sg6Yd pic.twitter.com/zUl7TbOTZ5 — PuebloCounty Sheriff (@PuebloCountySO) April 24, 2023

