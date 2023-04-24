Predicted most popular baby names in Colorado according to new report

By Tony Keith
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 1:02 PM MDT
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A new report by “Names.org” utilized information from the Social Security Administration to compile a list featuring the predicted “Most Popular Baby Names in Colorado.”

The report was released on Monday. Click here for the full report.

The predicted most popular names for boys in Colorado in 2023 according to the report:

1) Liam

2) Olive

3) Noah

4) Theodore

5) Henry

6) William

7) James

8) Jack

9) Elijah

10) Benjamin

1) Olivia

2) Charlotte

3) Emma

4) Amelia

5) Sophia

6) Evelyn

7) Ava

8) Camila

9) Eleanor

10) Mia

