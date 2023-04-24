‘My son is a hero and he saved lives:’ A Colorado mother shares organ donation’s life-changing impact

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Right now, more than 1,500 people are waiting for an organ transplant in Colorado.

According to the Donor Alliance, one person can save eight lives.

To help shine a light on the importance of organ donation and celebrate the lives changed by those procedures, April is known as Donate Life Month.

11 News shares one mother’s story about organ donation’s life-changing impact.

Travis Reed was 22 years old when he became an organ donor. He saved three lives by donating his liver and kidneys.

“I just don’t see anything better in this world than to say that my son is a hero, and he saved lives,” donor mom and advocate for Donor Alliance, Terri Reed, said.

Travis passed away suddenly in 2018. When Donor’s Alliance approached Travis’ mother, she knew Travis would want this.

Terri says he was loving and genuine and continues bringing others hope through his story.

“It truly has made such a beautiful, positive impact in our life,” Terri said. “We know that one of Travis’ recipients is a mother raising her child now, and two men are restored to health.”

The national transplant waitlist grows yearly, with a person added every nine minutes.

In 2021, over 6,000 people died in the U.S. waiting for a transplant.

“Currently, there are almost 1,000 people waiting just for the kidney alone here in Colorado and Wyoming,” Cheryl Talley, Director of PR and Communications for Donor Alliance, said. “That’s probably the most needed of all organs.”

Talley said becoming a donor could help someone else see another birthday or be able to walk their child down the aisle.

“[...] or see the birth of their grandchildren,” Talley said.

Sixty-six percent of Coloradans have said yes to being organ, eye, and tissue donors.

If you want to sign up or see what you can do to help now, you can find more information by visiting Donate Life’s website.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.