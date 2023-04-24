Monday’s Most Wanted: April 24

"Monday's Most Wanted" fugitives in the Pikes Peak region for the week of April 24, 2023.
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 5:04 AM MDT|Updated: moments ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Eight Pikes Peak-area fugitives remain on the run on this week’s “Most Wanted.”

Demaras Albright, 27, is wanted on charges of aggravated robbery with a weapon. Albright is a 6-foot-tall Black male weighing 139 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Jacob Brown is accused of stalking and harassment, and he also faces four counts of violation of protection order and charges of domestic violence-habitual offender. Brown is 41 years old, 6-foot-3 and 230 pounds, and has brown hair and blue eyes. He is a white male.

Christopher Chamberlin is wanted on charges of second-degree assault involving strangulation. He is a 19-year-old white male standing 6-foot-1 and weighing 169 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Ivory Chavez, 35, is wanted on aggravated robbery charges. She is described as a 5-foot-3, 120-pound white woman with brown hair and brown eyes.

Spencer Garcia, 24, faces charges of first-degree assault with a deadly weapon causing serious bodily injury, violent crime with weapon used, and violent crime causing death or serious bodily injury. He’s white, 5-foot-9, 199 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

Tony Rising Eagle Ponce is accused of criminal mischief, harassment, second-degree assault, motor vehicle theft, and flight/escape. He is an American Indian male with black hair and hazel eyes, weighs 216 pounds, and is 6 feet tall.

Charles Standridge, 39, is wanted on a laundry list of charges, including stalking, first-degree trespassing, harassment, false imprisonment, second-degree tampering, careless driving resulting in injury, driving under restraint, and a pair of drug charges. He is white, 5-foot-10. 140 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

Javonte Thomas, 25, also faces several charges, including robbery, second-degree assault, harassment, second-degree trespass and theft. Thomas is a Black male with black hair and brown eyes, and is 5-foot-10 and 150 pounds.

If you know the whereabouts of one or more of these fugitives, call Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP or 719-542-STOP if in Pueblo. Crime Stoppers tips can be made anonymously and could earn you a cash reward.

