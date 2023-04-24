Lawyers filing civil lawsuit against Las Animas County Sheriff’s Office after man allegedly tased 35 times

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - 11 News received new body cam video from Mehr Law, claiming a man was tased multiple times by deputies.

The video is from November of 2022 involving the Las Animas County Sheriff’s Office. Mehr Law states the man, Kenneth Espinoza, was reportedly tased 35 times. This all happened during a traffic stop when Espinoza and his son were traveling to Walsenburg.

The video can be viewed down below.

We are receiving new body camera video from a law firm, stating that a man was allegedly tased 35 times. This happened while Kenneth Espinoza was traveling to Walsenburg with his son. We are hearing from their lawyer and Las Animas Sheriff's County Office on what happened. pic.twitter.com/sntV5dtvGp — Brian Sherrod (@briansherrodtv) April 24, 2023

Attorneys tell 11 News this incident happened when Kenneth Espinoza and his son were traveling through Trinidad in separate vehicles. Attorneys say Espinoza was told to move his truck from behind deputies cars during the traffic stop. In the video, as Lieutenant Henry Trujillo approached Espinoza to ask him to move his car, Espinoza asked why he had to leave.

Deputy Mikhail Noel then approached Espinoza’s truck, asking him to leave twice. Attorneys tell 11 News as Espinoza started to leave, Deputy Noel shouted for him to stay, pulled out his pistol and pointed it at him. Attorneys tell 11 News Espinoza was tased 35 times while being removed from his truck. Espinoza was then put into the deputies patrol vehicle.

Attorneys tell 11 News Espinoza’s face and lips were bruised in this incident. The law firm says the excessive force was not needed in this situation.

“Even if he was going to take it a step farther, he could have just knocked on the window and say hey man, what are you doing,” said Kevin Mehr, Kenneth Espinoza’s Attorney. “Do you know this guy? Just actually listened to what Ken had to say.”

Las Animas Sheriff Derek Navarette tells 11 News Espinoza was only tased once. This is according to data taken from the tasers. Sheriff Navarette also says Espinoza was not struck by either deputy during the altercation. You can see his response down below.

Sheriff Derek Nararette tells 11 News Kenenth Espinoza was only tased once and his deputies never struck him. (Las Animas County Sheriff's Office)

According to court records, Espinoza faced charges of resisting arrest and assault on a peace officer. The charges were dropped in December. Attorneys tell 11 News they plan to file a civil suit against the Sheriff’s Office.

This is video provided through Lieutenant Henry Trujillo’s body cam video. It can be viewed here.

This is video provided through Deputy Mikhail Noel body cam video. It can be viewed here.

