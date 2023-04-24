Free admission at Skate City Academy in Colorado Springs May 8 to honor 50th anniversary, 6 to 8:30 p.m.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Skate City on Academy Boulevard in Colorado Springs is celebrating being open for half a century!

On May 8, Skate City Academy is hosting a free admission skate night with $4 skate rentals from 6 to 8:30 p.m.

“Skate City has been incredibly active within the community, giving back over $275,000 annually to our community schools and offering various sports programs including skating classes, inline and rink hockey, artistic skating, and speed skating,” part of a news release from Skate City Colorado reads. “From school field trip events, adult skate nights, school fundraising events, and private parties, Skate City has something for everybody looking to get in some exercise or just bring the family out for some wholesome entertainment.”

The roller skating rink is located at 1920 N. Academy Boulevard near Constitution Avenue.

