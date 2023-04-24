Colorado Springs police search for suspect after calls of shots fired north of Memorial Park

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police started searching for a suspect after several reports of shots fired north of Memorial Park and near downtown Colorado Springs Sunday evening.

Police told 11 News crews that there were at least five active scenes after the initial call at the China Village restaurant. They confirmed they briefly chased a suspect possibly related to the call before that suspect got away.

Police closed a portion of Bonfoy avenue, near Bijou street as part of their investigation.

So far, they have confirmed they found evidence of shots fired in several areas. They have not released suspect information, how the suspect might be involved, and they tell 11 News they are still trying to figure out if there are any victims.

This is a developing story and we will update this article as we get more information. If you see any police presence, police ask that you keep your distance and let them investigate.

