Colorado Springs police search for suspect after calls of shots fired north of Memorial Park

Police tell 11 News they investigated several scenes after a call of shots fired, and that they...
Police tell 11 News they investigated several scenes after a call of shots fired, and that they briefly chased a suspect.(KKTV)
By Aaron Vitatoe
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 7:26 PM MDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police started searching for a suspect after several reports of shots fired north of Memorial Park and near downtown Colorado Springs Sunday evening.

Police told 11 News crews that there were at least five active scenes after the initial call at the China Village restaurant. They confirmed they briefly chased a suspect possibly related to the call before that suspect got away.

Police closed a portion of Bonfoy avenue, near Bijou street as part of their investigation.

So far, they have confirmed they found evidence of shots fired in several areas. They have not released suspect information, how the suspect might be involved, and they tell 11 News they are still trying to figure out if there are any victims.

This is a developing story and we will update this article as we get more information. If you see any police presence, police ask that you keep your distance and let them investigate.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jose Luis Mendez
Colorado junior high track meet canceled after report someone was trying to ‘run students over’
Firefighters responded to a small stove fire at The Point Bar and Grill early Saturday morning.
Crews respond to small fire at Colorado Springs bar and grill overnight
Police officer reportedly assaulted.
Colorado Springs police officer reportedly assaulted Friday afternoon
Colorado Springs Police Department cruiser
1 seriously injured in early morning shooting in southeast Colorado Springs
Police were first called to South Chelton Road near Astrozon Boulevard in the southeast area of...
One person shot in southern Colorado, police looking for suspects

Latest News

A telehealth center in UCHealth Memorial Central's new Forensic Center of Excellence will allow...
New medical unit for survivors of violence and abuse opening in Colorado Springs
4.23.23
WATCH: New medical unit for survivors of violence and abuse opening in Colorado Springs
Police were first called to South Chelton Road near Astrozon Boulevard in the southeast area of...
One person shot in southern Colorado, police looking for suspects
Sunday shooting
WATCH: 1 person shot in Colorado Springs