Colorado bat tests positive for deadly white-nose syndrome, first time in state history

OTERO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Wildlife officials in Colorado are reporting the impact of a disease found in bats “could be devastating” to the bat population in the state.

For the first time in state history, Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) is reporting a bat tested positive for “white-nose syndrome.” The bat was found on March 29 at Bent’s Old Fort National Historic Site near La Junta.

" It was on the ground and unable to fly. It appeared to have a white powdery substance on its forearms,” part of a news release from Colorado Parks and Wildlife reads. “NPS staff euthanized the bat and sent it to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) National Wildlife Health Center for testing.”

The National Park Service (NPS) reports the disease has killed millions of bats since it was discovered in New York in the winter of 2006.

“We are working with our partners to monitor these and other bat colonies. Scientists around the world are searching for vaccines and treatments and many actions have already been taken to help conserve bats, minimize the spread and impact of white-nose syndrome and to minimize other sources of mortality for vulnerable bat species. We will implement the most effective measures to ensure our bats’ continued survival throughout our state.”

CPW is reporting 14 bat species native to Colorado may be susceptible to the disease.

“Any large-scale loss of bats would spell trouble for the health of Colorado’s ecosystems and economy, given estimates that these voracious insect eaters contribute $3 billion annually to the U.S. agricultural economy through pest control,” the release adds.

Click here to read the full news release.

CPW is also reporting the fungus does not infect humans or pets.

State and federal agencies in Colorado and throughout the U.S. ask that outdoors enthusiasts help by following these recommendations:

-Stay out of closed caves and mines.

-Decontaminate footwear and all cave gear before and after visiting or touring caves and other places where bats live.

-Do not touch bats. Report dead or sick ones to CPW by calling 303-291-7771 or email wildlife.batline@state.co.us.

-Gear and clothing used in areas where Pd or WNS occurs should not be used in areas where Pd is not known to occur. White-Nose Syndrome (whitenosesyndrome.org)

-To avoid accidentally transporting bats, check canopies, umbrellas and other outdoor items for any bats that may have roosted in a nook or cranny.

