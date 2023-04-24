City in Colorado purchases $1.7 million electric fire engine

BOULDER, Colo. (KKTV) - The City of Boulder purchased an electric fire engine.

Officials with the city shared the news with the public on Monday through a news release. The Rosenbauer RTX fire engine is an all-electric drivetrain and pump with a diesel energy backup system. According to the news release, this is the first type of electric fire engine in the state of Colorado.

“This is a tremendous step forward for our community and yet another example of Boulder’s leadership in addressing climate change,” said City Manager Nuria Rivera-Vandermyde. “We’re proud to be an early adopter of new technology that makes emergency response both safer and environmentally friendly. The collaboration among departments – Fire-Rescue, Fleet & Facilities, and Climate Initiatives – has been exceptional and is an example of how we can address today’s challenges when we work together.”

The delivery of the electric fire engine is expected in late 2024 or early 2025 as the estimated cost is about $1.78 million, according to the news release.

For more information on this type of fire engine, click here.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.