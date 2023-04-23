Warmer with some sun Sunday

Major Spring storm possible next week
By Luke Victor
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 7:47 AM MDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
TONIGHT: Spotty snow showers will diminish after sunset. We’ll see cloud skies slowly clear by sunrise. Most folks fall into the 20s and 30s by morning.

SUNDAY: A quiet and warmer day, with high temperatures in the 50s and 60s for most of us. Enjoy!

MONDAY: Temperatures will get back into the 60s for most. We’ll see afternoon shower and a few rumbles of thunder develop too.

TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY: On Tuesday, we’ll watch for another round of rain showers to develop along I-25... This part of the storm could mean business for southern Colorado... The rain could become heavy and slowly switch to snow Tuesday night into Wednesday. Some models are indicating fairly large accumulations of both snow and along the front range. Still too early to make calls on totals just yet, but be aware that a high... to potentially extreme impact event could be possible. We’ll be watching this carefully over the coming days.

