‘The reality of death is very present:’ A Colorado Springs mother is fighting for families affected by addiction

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado Springs mom is helping others navigate the heartache of drug abuse.

Lisa Smith is a mother to a son who struggled with drugs as a teen. But now she is connecting with other families going through the same fight.

Lisa also told 11 News she felt alone and lost for six years and wants families to have the resources she says she didn’t have.

“I came to a very clear realization that this was not turning around, and it’s very likely that he would not make it,” Lisa Smith, Founder and CEO of Reclaim and Recover, said.

Lisa Smith was a teacher, and her husband was a soccer coach. They lived in a nice neighborhood with their two sons. The last thing the Smith family expected was to see drug abuse enter their home.

Lisa says the battle for her son Noah began around 14 and continued until he was 20.

″He had been through several treatment centers and was not getting better, and our family was really just getting more and more fractured,” Smith said. “I think the most challenging part was really the radical acceptance of this is terminal it’s also a treatable disease, but if not treated, it is terminal. And the reality of death is very present.”

According to Lisa, Noah never really fit in at school, and learning traditionally was difficult. Then in 2012, the Waldo Canyon Fire destroyed and devastated their family home. At that time, Noah was in the 7th grade.

“I think all of those things coupled together just made him uncomfortable in his own container and sought out solutions for the pain that he didn’t know how to [find a] solution for,” Smith said.

As a mother and wife, Lisa told me she became who she needed.

“So I kind of had to ask myself the question, ‘Am I okay with the last thing that he saw, felt, and heard from me as his mother?’ And that was really the day that I realized I did not have control over changing him,” Smith said. “But I did have control over how I was going to be in a relationship with him.”

It has been two years since Lisa started coaching families through substance abuse.

“I’ve transitioned to my own business of consulting treatment centers and coaching families,” Smith said. “And I run programs as well group programs and then individually. If you feel like you are alone and you don’t know what to do, please reach out.”

Noah has been in recovery for three years. He also has a business focusing on helping others recover from their struggles with drug abuse.

