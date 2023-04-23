One person shot in southern Colorado, police looking for suspects

Police were first called to South Chelton Road near Astrozon Boulevard in the southeast area of Colorado Springs around 2:25am. Police say as they arrived on scene, they found one person with a gunshot wound. The person was taken to the hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.
Police were first called to South Chelton Road near Astrozon Boulevard in the southeast area of...
Police were first called to South Chelton Road near Astrozon Boulevard in the southeast area of Colorado Springs around 2:25am. Police say as they arrived on scene, they found one person with a gunshot wound. The person was taken to the hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.(Vernon Jewell, KKTV)
By Brian Sherrod
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 7:04 AM MDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Police are investigating what led up to shots fired in southern Colorado overnight that injured at least one person.

Police were first called to South Chelton Road near Astrozon Boulevard in the southeast area of Colorado Springs around 2:25am. Police say as they arrived on scene, they found one person with a gunshot wound. The person was taken to the hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.

Police say there are no known suspects at this time. 11 News will update this article as we receive more.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jose Luis Mendez
Colorado junior high track meet canceled after report someone was trying to ‘run students over’
Firefighters responded to a small stove fire at The Point Bar and Grill early Saturday morning.
Crews respond to small fire at Colorado Springs bar and grill overnight
Police officer reportedly assaulted.
Colorado Springs police officer reportedly assaulted Friday afternoon
Colorado Springs Police Department cruiser
1 seriously injured in early morning shooting in southeast Colorado Springs
A crash involving a semi shut down multiple lanes of southbound I-25 near Woodmen Saturday...
Colorado Springs on crash alert as ‘several’ crashes, 1 including semi, impact area traffic

Latest News

Spring storm next week?
Warmer with some sun Sunday
Club Q reveals plans for memorial for victims of shooting
Club Q reveals plans for memorial commemorating the victims of November shooting
Lisa says the battle for her son Noah began around 14 and continued until he was 20.
‘The reality of death is very present:’ A Colorado Springs mother is fighting for families affected by addiction
Lisa Smith is a mother to a son who struggled with drugs when he was a teen.
WATCH: Colorado woman helps others in fight against addiction