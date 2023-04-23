One person shot in southern Colorado, police looking for suspects

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Police are investigating what led up to shots fired in southern Colorado overnight that injured at least one person.

Police were first called to South Chelton Road near Astrozon Boulevard in the southeast area of Colorado Springs around 2:25am. Police say as they arrived on scene, they found one person with a gunshot wound. The person was taken to the hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.

Police say there are no known suspects at this time. 11 News will update this article as we receive more.

