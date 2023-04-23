New medical unit for survivors of violence and abuse opening in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A new unit dedicated to forensic care for those who have experienced violence and trauma is set to open at UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central in Colorado Springs.

The Forensic Center of Excellence will increase the number of exam rooms dedicated to medical forensic services at the hospital from one to five, and it will also contain a telehealth program that will service a number of rural and under-served communities across the state.

According to UCHealth, the system saw 2,515 patients in need of specialized services related to sexual assault, with many of those patients being seen at UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central.

“Sexual assault patients, patients who have been hurt by... anyone really, but intimate partner violence, elder abuse, child abuse, all of those types of patients will be served here in this space,” UCHealth Forensic Nursing Program Manager Megan Lechner said.

The telehealth program will allow sexual assault nurse examiners (SANEs) at UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central to assist and support SANEs in rural communities serve patients needing these services in their area, meaning those who have experienced trauma won’t have to travel far to receive care.

“There are a handful of programs doing this across the country,” UCHealth Memorial Forensic Nurse Examiner Team Clinical Manager Sarah Hagedorn said. “Ours is the one in Colorado, so currently we are able to provide that care and make sure that all those sites in the rural communities have all the support that they need.”

The program also offers assistance and support for SANEs in these areas to ensure that they are receiving the best training and education, and that their patients are receiving the best care.

“What we are able to do is offer free education, support, partner with them to make sure that not only are the patients getting really high-quality care, but the nurses feel supported because we want… we need more SANEs, so we want to make sure that the ones we have are amazing and well supported,” Hagedorn said.

The center was funded through a $3 million grant from the Colorado Division of Criminal Justice. Hospital representatives said the center is expected to open the week of April 24.

