How to dispose of your old/unused medications if you missed National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - If you missed Saturday’s Drug Take Back event, there are still ways to discard your old medications.

National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, which this year fell on April 22, is critical for keeping these old and unused meds off the streets.

“We want to make sure they’re taken care of, [citizens] don’t have children accidentally getting into medications that have been sitting for a while that you forgot about,” said Loren Ballard, pharmacy health and wellness operations specialist with Kroger Health. “... We know that there is a high risk if they’re sitting in the shelves for someone to misuse them or for them to get in the wrong hands.”

Experts say there are approximately 60,000 emergency department visits and 450,000 calls to poison centers after children under 6 years old ingest medication without a caregiver’s oversight.

During National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, there were designated drop-off locations across Colorado, including King Soopers at Fillmore and Centennial, where Ballard manned the booth Saturday.

“We started this in 2018, and since then we have seen 58,000 customers, or you know, patients from our pharmacies that come in here. So we’ve grown to a pretty good amount. We do this all over. It’s not just here. We’ve got Denver, Arvada, we’ve got some City Market locations. Everyone is doing this today.

“So the patients come in and just hand us their bags on the table. We’ll go through and make sure -- the only thing that we’re not able to take are needles, so we’ll take everything, get it out of the house for you. So they just hand it to us, we’ll kind of make sure there’s no needles in there, and then we put it in a bag. The bags are then taken and burned in order to dispose of the medications. But it’s just a hand-and-go. We don’t ask questions, we just take it.”

Ballard says there’s a lot of incorrect information out there about how to safely dispose of these medical drugs.

“So getting them out of the house and getting them off the streets and being disposed of properly -- there’s still a lot of misinformation out there about flushing them down the toilet and things like that -- so we’re just trying to educate everyone on the best disposal options,” she said.

Which brings us back to those who missed Saturday’s drop-off event.

“There’s actually a website where you can look for your local drop-off, where you can take any day. We do this just for the convenience of our local patients and our customers in our local community to just drop off, but there’s a website where you can look up any of your drop-offs ... all the time.”

