Hammerhead shark washes up on beach with 40 pups

A pregnant hammerhead shark washed up on an Alabama beach.
A pregnant hammerhead shark washed up on an Alabama beach.(City of Orange Beach Coastal Resources)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 11:05 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Scientists got a surprise after a 14-foot hammerhead shark washed ashore with pups on an Alabama beach.

Authorities in Orange Beach said that after the shark washed up last week, researchers discovered it had been pregnant with 40 shark pups.

Scientists said it’s unclear how the shark died.

A pregnant hammerhead shark washed up on an Alabama beach.
A pregnant hammerhead shark washed up on an Alabama beach.(City of Orange Beach Coastal Resources)

Staff with the city’s coastal resources group called the large shark a rare find and unique case study.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jose Luis Mendez
Colorado junior high track meet canceled after report someone was trying to ‘run students over’
Firefighters responded to a small stove fire at The Point Bar and Grill early Saturday morning.
Crews respond to small fire at Colorado Springs bar and grill overnight
Police officer reportedly assaulted.
Colorado Springs police officer reportedly assaulted Friday afternoon
Colorado Springs Police Department cruiser
1 seriously injured in early morning shooting in southeast Colorado Springs
A crash involving a semi shut down multiple lanes of southbound I-25 near Woodmen Saturday...
Colorado Springs on crash alert as ‘several’ crashes, 1 including semi, impact area traffic

Latest News

A passenger took video of outside her window as an American Airlines plane caught fire on the...
WATCH: American Airlines plane catches fire on runway
FILE - Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov arrives to Itamaraty Palace in Brasilia, Brazil,...
Russia ‘will not forgive’ US denial of journalist visas
Bed Bath & Beyond said it has filed for bankruptcy protection.
Struggling Bed Bath & Beyond files for bankruptcy protection
2 ejected from rolling vehicle in southeast Colorado Springs