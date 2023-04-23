Club Q reveals plans for memorial commemorating the victims of November shooting

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Vice President of Club Q Michael Anderson tells 11 News that he wants this memorial to serve as a way for the victims of the shooting to be remembered for generations to come.

“To me it seems like there are mass shootings almost every day in this country and they kind of just become normal and casual and become forgotten and we don’t want that to be the case here,” Anderson said.

On their Facebook page Club Q announced plans for a memorial dedicated to those who were impacted by the shooting that killed 5 and injured dozens on November 19, 2022.

The memorial will feature 5 15-foot pillars for the victims that lost their lives and 17 boulders around the memorial for those injured.

“The community deserves a place where they can go and process this and remember who these people these incredible five people were and also recognize each person that got shot that night,” Anderson said.

The memorial is planned to be finished over the summer with the club reopening in the fall. Anderson says after decades in Colorado Springs he wants Club Q to be back as a safe place for members of the community.

“Everyone in their group has a place where they can gather with other people in their group being gay or LGBTQ is not a religion so there’s no church or religious venue for us together it’s the same thing as gathering together with members of your community but for us it happens to be a nightclub,” Anderson said.

In addition to the pillars and the boulders the memorial will feature a seating area and a security wall to provide protection and privacy for those visiting the area.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.