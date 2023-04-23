2 ejected from rolling vehicle in southeast Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Two people injured after being thrown from a vehicle Saturday night.

Police say the pair was traveling eastbound on Milton Proby when the driver veered off the roadway and flipped their vehicle several times.

“At 9:19 p.m., the Colorado Springs Police Department received a 911 call regarding a rollover traffic crash near Milton E. Proby Parkway and Hancock Expressway,” a police lieutenant said.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office and Security Fire Department also responded to the scene.

Responders found the two occupants ejected from the car. The extent of their injuries has not been reported.

Police say speed and alcohol appear to have played a role in the rollover. 11 News is working to get more information on what led up to this crash and will update as we learn more.

