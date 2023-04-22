Reward increased for information related to death of Colorado woman killed by rock thrown at car

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Metro Denver Crime Stoppers is offering up to $17,000 for information related to the death of an Arvada woman killed by a rock thrown at her vehicle.

Alexa Bartell, 20, was on the phone with a friend while driving near the 10600 block of Indiana Street Wednesday night when the phone went silent. The friend tracked Bartell’s phone and found her fatally wounded in her car in a field off the roadway.

Investigators believe that Bartell’s death is part of a series of overnight crimes involving rocks thrown at vehicles and through windshields from Boulder County down to Jefferson County. They believe these crimes may have involved a light-colored pickup truck or SUV.

Investigators said that no information related to this case is insignificant and asked that anyone who witnessed anything related to the suspect vehicle or suspects who may have been inside to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867.

#Reward Increase - @CrimeStoppersCO is offering a reward of up to $17,000. Call MDCS at 720-913-STOP (7867). No piece of information is insignificant. You can remain anonymous and still provide a tip. #JusticeForAlexa https://t.co/EDpQ53NDjO pic.twitter.com/C2vLygMbzx — Jeffco Sheriff (@jeffcosheriffco) April 22, 2023

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.