Crews respond to small fire at Colorado Springs bar and grill overnight

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Firefighters responded to a small stove fire at a bar and grill on the west side of the city early Saturday morning.

Crews were called out to The Point Bar and Grill at around 2:30 a.m. after officials said a grill in the kitchen was left on. Firefighters said at least one employee was present when the grill caught fire and the fire was too large for the employee to contain, so they called for help.

The fire was extinguished by the sprinkler system before crews arrived on scene, and the fire did not spread to the building itself. Firefighters said the fire was out by 2:45 a.m. No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.