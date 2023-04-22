Crews respond to small fire at Colorado Springs bar and grill overnight

Firefighters responded to a small stove fire at The Point Bar and Grill early Saturday morning.
Firefighters responded to a small stove fire at The Point Bar and Grill early Saturday morning.(KKTV)
By Lauren Watson
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 6:49 AM MDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Firefighters responded to a small stove fire at a bar and grill on the west side of the city early Saturday morning.

Crews were called out to The Point Bar and Grill at around 2:30 a.m. after officials said a grill in the kitchen was left on. Firefighters said at least one employee was present when the grill caught fire and the fire was too large for the employee to contain, so they called for help.

The fire was extinguished by the sprinkler system before crews arrived on scene, and the fire did not spread to the building itself. Firefighters said the fire was out by 2:45 a.m. No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jose Luis Mendez
Colorado junior high track meet canceled after report someone was trying to ‘run students over’
Police officer reportedly assaulted.
Colorado Springs police officer reportedly assaulted Friday afternoon
Gannon Stauch
WATCH LATEST: Letecia Stauch trial for the murder of Gannon Stauch in Colorado
Amy Carr took a plea deal for killing her newborn daughter.
Colorado woman takes plea deal for murdering her newborn baby, sentence handed out
Alexa Bartell
Young Colorado woman killed with investigation underway for a crime spree involving rocks being thrown at cars

Latest News

Snow chances tonight
Wintry Saturday
An hours-long interview was played for the jury of Letecia Stauch talking with an FBI agent...
WATCH: "I don't like my stepson." FBI confronts Letecia Stauch with search history on her phone
Gannon Stauch
WATCH LATEST: Letecia Stauch trial for the murder of Gannon Stauch in Colorado
Snow chances tonight
Snow tonight... bigger storm next week