Colorado Springs on crash alert as ‘several’ crashes, 1 including semi, impact area traffic

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Multiple lanes of southbound I-25 near Woodmen Road are closed due to a crash involving a semi truck Saturday morning.

Colorado Springs Police and Fire Communications shared to social media at around 8:20 a.m. that the lanes were closed just north of the Woodmen exit due to the crash, also saying there were several crashes in that general area.

Our crew on scene said it appeared the semi was facing the wrong way in the roadway.

Colorado Springs police are on crash alert Saturday morning in response to the road conditions. While on crash alert status, drivers should cold report or online report all crashes where no one died or was hurt, there were no drugs or alcohol involved, no public property was damaged, all drivers in the accident are still there and everyone agrees to cold report and all involved parties have vehicle and insurance information to exchange.

