1 seriously injured in early morning shooting in southeast Colorado Springs

Colorado Springs Police Department cruiser
Colorado Springs Police Department cruiser(KKTV)
By Lauren Watson
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 8:28 AM MDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - One person was seriously injured in an early morning shooting in southeast Colorado Springs Saturday.

Just before 4 a.m., police were dispatched to a shooting in a parking lot in the 2400 block of S. Academy Boulevard, near Astrozon Boulevard. Officers said witnesses heard a single gunshot, and a 37-year-old man sustained serious but not life-threatening injuries. The man was transported to a local hospital.

Police said a suspect was identified, but as of this article’s last update, that person has not been located or publicly named. This is an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jose Luis Mendez
Colorado junior high track meet canceled after report someone was trying to ‘run students over’
Police officer reportedly assaulted.
Colorado Springs police officer reportedly assaulted Friday afternoon
Gannon Stauch
WATCH LATEST: Letecia Stauch trial for the murder of Gannon Stauch in Colorado
Amy Carr took a plea deal for killing her newborn daughter.
Colorado woman takes plea deal for murdering her newborn baby, sentence handed out
Alexa Bartell
Young Colorado woman killed with investigation underway for a crime spree involving rocks being thrown at cars

Latest News

Firefighters responded to a small stove fire at The Point Bar and Grill early Saturday morning.
Crews respond to small fire at Colorado Springs bar and grill overnight
Snow chances tonight
Wintry Saturday
An hours-long interview was played for the jury of Letecia Stauch talking with an FBI agent...
WATCH: "I don't like my stepson." FBI confronts Letecia Stauch with search history on her phone
Gannon Stauch
WATCH LATEST: Letecia Stauch trial for the murder of Gannon Stauch in Colorado