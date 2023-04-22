1 seriously injured in early morning shooting in southeast Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - One person was seriously injured in an early morning shooting in southeast Colorado Springs Saturday.

Just before 4 a.m., police were dispatched to a shooting in a parking lot in the 2400 block of S. Academy Boulevard, near Astrozon Boulevard. Officers said witnesses heard a single gunshot, and a 37-year-old man sustained serious but not life-threatening injuries. The man was transported to a local hospital.

Police said a suspect was identified, but as of this article’s last update, that person has not been located or publicly named. This is an ongoing investigation.

