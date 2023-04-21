Police release body camera footage in officer involved shooting inside the Citadel Mall

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Just over two weeks ago, officers say they found 19-year-old Brandon Harris, who had a felony warrant, in a stolen vehicle near the Citadel Mall.

Newly released body camera video shows Harris running from police inside the Burlington at the mall before reportedly shooting himself. Police say this all started when they saw 2 reportedly stolen vehicles near the mall.

The Colorado Springs Police says they saw 5 people including Harris go inside the mall. Police say when the group was leaving, a tactical enforcement team approached them.

As they tried to run, police say the other four were caught immediately and Harris ran inside, armed with a handgun. Body camera footage shows officers running after Harris.

In the video, you can hear officers shouting at him to stop and get down. Harris fired one shot towards the officers and an officer returned fire with three shots, all shots missed.

Shortly after the shots were fired, the body camera video appears to show Harris turn the gun on himself. Officers say they performed emergency medical treatment until paramedics showed up.

After the shooting, Harris was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries. The incident is being investigated as a suicide.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.