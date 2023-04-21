Police release body camera footage in officer involved shooting inside the Citadel Mall

Just over two weeks ago, officers say they found 19-year-old Brandon Harris, who had a felony warrant, in a stolen vehicle near the Citadel Mall.
By Jared Dean
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 10:16 PM MDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Just over two weeks ago, officers say they found 19-year-old Brandon Harris, who had a felony warrant, in a stolen vehicle near the Citadel Mall.

Newly released body camera video shows Harris running from police inside the Burlington at the mall before reportedly shooting himself. Police say this all started when they saw 2 reportedly stolen vehicles near the mall.

The Colorado Springs Police says they saw 5 people including Harris go inside the mall. Police say when the group was leaving, a tactical enforcement team approached them.

As they tried to run, police say the other four were caught immediately and Harris ran inside, armed with a handgun. Body camera footage shows officers running after Harris.

In the video, you can hear officers shouting at him to stop and get down. Harris fired one shot towards the officers and an officer returned fire with three shots, all shots missed.

Shortly after the shots were fired, the body camera video appears to show Harris turn the gun on himself. Officers say they performed emergency medical treatment until paramedics showed up.

After the shooting, Harris was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries. The incident is being investigated as a suicide.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alexa Bartell
Young Colorado woman killed with investigation underway for a crime spree involving rocks being thrown at cars
Barry Morphew and Suzanne Morphew. Suzanne has been missing since May 2020, and Barry was at...
Barry Morphew, once charged with murdering missing wife, files complaint against prosecutors
Gannon Stauch
WATCH LATEST: Letecia Stauch trial for the murder of Gannon Stauch in Colorado
Barricaded suspect situation in downtown Colorado Springs 4/18/23.
Colorado Springs police believe downtown building was ‘booby-trapped,’ suspect in custody
Department of Revenue Marijuana Enforcement Division
Colorado issues advisory for potentially unsafe medical marijuana batch sold at dispensaries

Latest News

Colorado rain and snowstorm possible next week
Two dogs currently sheltered at HSPPR after being found in a hoarding situation of about 200...
Humane society in Colorado Springs housing dogs found in ‘horrible’ hoarding situation
4.20.23
WATCH: Humane society in Colorado Spring housing dogs found in ‘horrible’ hoarding situation
Project managers told 11 News that they understand construction may add time to your route but...
WATCH: 6 months of detours in Colorado Springs