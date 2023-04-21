Pipe bomb threat at a Colorado King Soopers on Friday under investigation in Erie

ERIE, Colo. (KKTV) - An investigation was underway at a Colorado King Soopers on Friday following an alleged pipe bomb threat.

The Erie Police Department announced the King Soopers in Erie off Highway 7 was evacuated soon after 9:30 a.m. A bomb dog was called to the scene to investigate.

This is a developing story and as more information becomes available this article will be updated.

Update: store is being evacuated to allow bomb techs to sweep. —————— Happening Now: Investigating Pipe Bomb Threat... Posted by Town of Erie Police Department on Friday, April 21, 2023

