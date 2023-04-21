Pipe bomb threat at a Colorado King Soopers on Friday under investigation in Erie
Apr. 21, 2023
ERIE, Colo. (KKTV) - An investigation was underway at a Colorado King Soopers on Friday following an alleged pipe bomb threat.
The Erie Police Department announced the King Soopers in Erie off Highway 7 was evacuated soon after 9:30 a.m. A bomb dog was called to the scene to investigate.
This is a developing story and as more information becomes available this article will be updated.
