New school zone to be activated in Colorado Springs following deadly crash

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A new school zone will be activated in Colorado Springs on Monday following a deadly crash involving a teen.

The school zone will be at Doherty High School on Barnes Road, between Austin Bluffs Road and Oro Blanco Road, which includes flashing 20 mph speed limit signs, along with road markings.

The public can expect the school zone to be active Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday from 7 a.m. to 7:50 a.m., and on Wednesday from 7:55 a.m. to 8:45 a.m. The flashing signs will also be activated each weekday from 3:00 p.m. to 3:50 p.m.

“Colorado Springs Police Department officers will actively patrol the school zone in the first week to remind drivers to slow down,” part of a news release from the city read. “Colorado Springs has not historically had school zones at high schools. City Traffic Engineering will continue to work with school districts to install school zones in the future around other high schools as needed.”

The addition of the school zone comes after a teen was hit and killed on March 22. The driver involved in the crash is a teenager and was charged with careless driving resulting in death. The driver is not being publicly identified because of their age.

The teen killed was identified by the El Paso County Coroner’s Office as 17-year-old Giorgia Tricciola.

