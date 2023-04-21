New exhibit unveiled at Cheyenne Mountain Zoo

By Jose Maldonado
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 2:45 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo is introducing a new Abyssinian (Northern) ground hornbill exhibit this week.

The exhibit was designed to show what life can look like for humans and animals that coexist in rural Africa, pulling inspiration from their conservation partners in Kenya.

Petrie and Layla are the names of the hornbills and can be found at the Encounter African exhibit from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., weather permitting.

We are excited to announce that a new Abyssinian (Northern) ground hornbill exhibit is open in Encounter Africa! CMZoo...

Posted by Cheyenne Mountain Zoo on Thursday, April 20, 2023

