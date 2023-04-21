Nearly 100 dogs surrendered in Colorado animal hoarding case

95 dogs were removed from a single residence in Weld County Tuesday.
95 dogs were removed from a single residence in Weld County Tuesday. 15 of those dogs were taken in by the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region, including the one pictured.(Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region)
By Lauren Watson
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 11:14 AM MDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
WELD COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Almost 100 dogs were removed from a single residence in Weld County by the Weld County Sheriff’s Office and the Colorado Department of Agriculture’s Pet Animal Care and Facilities Act (PACFA) program Tuesday.

Department of Agriculture representatives said 95 dogs were removed from the property and transported to a number of shelters. All of the dogs relinquished were small chiweenie/terrier mixes. 35 dogs were transported by the Larimer Humane Society to their shelter, and the Colorado Humane Society/Dumb Friends League transported the other 60 dogs to the metro area so they could be disbursed to other shelters, including the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR).

“Colorado shelters are known for their collaborative efforts and the department would like to extend our gratitude to those shelters that stepped up to assist in this case by taking in these dogs even though their shelters are already overcrowded,” PACFA Program Section Chief Nick Fisher said in a press release Friday.

The Department of Agriculture said that after being examined by the shelters, many of the dogs should be available for adoption soon. Those looking to adopt one of the 15 dogs taken in by HSPPR should keep an eye on their social media accounts and website.

According to the Department of Agriculture, the dogs’ owners cooperated with the agencies and surrendered the dogs. The owners were also issued a cease and desist order for operating an animal shelter or sanctuary at the residence without a licence. The case is under investigation by the Weld County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

