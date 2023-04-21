Investigators ask for help locating Indigenous man missing out of Denver area

Peter Lafromboise, 26, was last seen on April 12. He is known to be transient in the Denver area.
By Lauren Watson
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 8:04 AM MDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
DENVER (KKTV) - The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Denver Police asked for the public’s help Friday morning locating an Indigenous man who has been missing out of the Denver area for over a week.

According to investigators, Peter Lafromboise, 26, was last heard from by his family on April 9, and last seen on April 12. Officials said Lafromboise is known to be transient in the Denver area. He has brown hair, brown eyes and tattoos on both hands. A picture of him can be found at the top of this article.

Investigators ask anyone who has seen Lafromboise to call 911 or Denver Police at 720-913-2000.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

