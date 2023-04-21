Hen calls elementary school home for 5 years, walks with ducklings in hallways

The mother duck and her 12 ducklings were walked out of the school building to be relocated to...
The mother duck and her 12 ducklings were walked out of the school building to be relocated to their new home.(Springboro school district)
By Debra Worley
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 12:23 PM MDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGBORO, Ohio (Gray News) – A hen and her ducklings were spotted taking a tour of an elementary school in Ohio this week.

According to the Springboro school district, the mother duck has made Clearcreek Elementary’s sensory garden her home for five years, using the outdoor sensory garden space to build nests and lay her eggs.

“This mom trusts our space to safely build a nest and lay her eggs,” occupational therapist Sarah Wilguess said in a Facebook post on the school district’s page.

“The Sensory Garden is free of predators, and I think she enjoys the soothing sounds of the windchimes to help keep her babies calm at night.”

Staff at Clearcreek provided the duck family with a less-confined space behind the school in a wooded space.

The mother duck and her 12 ducklings were walked out of the school building to be relocated to their new home.

“The mother duck had to have a gentle reminder to keep an inside voice when walking down the hallway, and the ducklings are still working on maintaining their single line,” teacher Ms. Wilguess joked.

According to the school district, families will be notified Monday about preschool lottery applications, but there’s no word yet on if these new ducklings’ applications were accepted.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alexa Bartell
Young Colorado woman killed with investigation underway for a crime spree involving rocks being thrown at cars
Jose Luis Mendez
Colorado junior high track meet canceled after report someone was trying to ‘run students over’
Barry Morphew and Suzanne Morphew. Suzanne has been missing since May 2020, and Barry was at...
Barry Morphew, once charged with murdering missing wife, files complaint against prosecutors
Crash on I-25 near Uintah.
Crash causes major traffic issues on I-25 in Colorado Springs Thursday
The 13 victims in the April 20, 1999, shooting massacre included 12 high school students and a...
Remembering the lives lost 24 years ago in the Columbine shooting

Latest News

Generic fire graphic.
Crews tackle small grass fire in eastern El Paso County Friday
The National Football League logo is seen on the field during an NFL game, Sunday, Dec. 5,...
NFL suspends 5 players from Lions, Commanders for violating gambling policy
FILE - President Joe Biden is addressing environmental justice in remarks Friday.
Biden signs order prioritizing ‘environmental justice’
FILE - Twitter has been in the midst of changes this week.
Confusion as Musk’s Twitter yanks blue checks from agencies
Peter Hilts was named the sole finalist for the position of superintendent in D49 on Friday.
D49 names single finalist in search for superintendent