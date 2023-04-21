Emaciated puppy found near dumpster nurtured back to health, ready for adoption

Lucky was found near a dumpster in February. He has been nurtured back to health thanks to the...
Lucky was found near a dumpster in February. He has been nurtured back to health thanks to the team at the Arizona Humane Society and is currently up for adoption.(Arizona Humane Society)
By Kit Silavong and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 1:16 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (KPHO/Gray News) - An animal shelter in Arizona says a dog is ready to find its forever home after surviving trauma just a few months ago.

According to the Arizona Humane Society, Lucky, a Great Dane mix, was found near a dumpster in the Phoenix area in early February. He was all bones and could barely stand on his own.

Luckily, a good Samaritan found him and took the pup to a veterinary clinic, which alerted the animal welfare organization.

AHS veterinarians examined the poor puppy and found that he was suffering from dehydration, abrasions and sores throughout his body.

The team said Lucky’s body condition was one of the worst they have seen when he was brought in. But against the odds, the trauma hospital was able to nurture him back to health.

In about two months, Lucky has gained 40 pounds and the now 7-month-old puppy is available for adoption at the AHS South Mountain Campus.

More information on the Arizona Humane Society is available online along with the available animals up for adoption.

Copyright 2023 KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alexa Bartell
Young Colorado woman killed with investigation underway for a crime spree involving rocks being thrown at cars
Jose Luis Mendez
Colorado junior high track meet canceled after report someone was trying to ‘run students over’
Barry Morphew and Suzanne Morphew. Suzanne has been missing since May 2020, and Barry was at...
Barry Morphew, once charged with murdering missing wife, files complaint against prosecutors
The trial for Letecia Stauch 2023.
WATCH LIVE: Letecia Stauch trial for the murder of Gannon Stauch in Colorado
Crash on I-25 near Uintah.
Crash causes major traffic issues on I-25 in Colorado Springs Thursday

Latest News

FILE - Actor Alec Baldwin attends the 2019 PEN America Literary Gala at the American Museum of...
Prosecutors dismiss charge against Alec Baldwin in fatal shooting, citing new evidence
Deputies in Wisconsin rescued a trapped bobcat that was caught in a vehicle.
‘I have a bobcat in my car’: Deputies remove wild cat caught in vehicle
Ivan Cantu had been set for execution April 26.
Judge stops Texas execution after questions raised in case
Snow Saturday, big storm next week?
Clouds increase tonight
Organizers believe about 500 people showed up for the burial, which was a welcomed surprise.
500 people show up for unaccompanied veteran’s funeral, shocking organizers