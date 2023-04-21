Denver police offer reward in murder case

Murder victim Jonathan Douglas.
Murder victim Jonathan Douglas.(Denver PD/ Crime Stoppers)
By Jose Maldonado
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 1:54 PM MDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (KKTV) - The Denver Police Department is requesting help investigating the murder of 34-year-old Jonathan Douglas.

According to a crime alert poster shared Thursday, Douglas was found dead in the 1200 block of Mariposa Street in Denver. The neighborhood is southwest of I-25 and Colfax. Police say they received a call around 6:56 a.m. Tuesday, on arrival they found Douglas deceased.

If you have any information you can call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Authorities add a reward is being offered in the case of up to $2,000.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alexa Bartell
Young Colorado woman killed with investigation underway for a crime spree involving rocks being thrown at cars
Jose Luis Mendez
Colorado junior high track meet canceled after report someone was trying to ‘run students over’
Barry Morphew and Suzanne Morphew. Suzanne has been missing since May 2020, and Barry was at...
Barry Morphew, once charged with murdering missing wife, files complaint against prosecutors
The trial for Letecia Stauch 2023.
WATCH LIVE: Letecia Stauch trial for the murder of Gannon Stauch in Colorado
Crash on I-25 near Uintah.
Crash causes major traffic issues on I-25 in Colorado Springs Thursday

Latest News

Snow Saturday, big storm next week?
Clouds increase tonight
Flowers on a lightpost near Doherty High School, where a 17-year-old exchange student was...
New school zone to be activated in Colorado Springs following deadly crash
WATCH: Clip of FBI's first interview with Letecia Stauch after she is charged with Gannon's...
WATCH: Clip of FBI's first interview with Letecia Stauch after she is charged with Gannon's murder
Generic fire graphic.
Crews tackle small grass fire in eastern El Paso County Friday