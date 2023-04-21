Denver police offer reward in murder case
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 1:54 PM MDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
DENVER (KKTV) - The Denver Police Department is requesting help investigating the murder of 34-year-old Jonathan Douglas.
According to a crime alert poster shared Thursday, Douglas was found dead in the 1200 block of Mariposa Street in Denver. The neighborhood is southwest of I-25 and Colfax. Police say they received a call around 6:56 a.m. Tuesday, on arrival they found Douglas deceased.
If you have any information you can call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Authorities add a reward is being offered in the case of up to $2,000.
Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.