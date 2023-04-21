D49 names single finalist in search for superintendent

PEYTON, Colo. (KKTV) - The Board of Education of School District 49 named a single finalist in their search for a new superintendent on Friday.

Peter Hilts was announced as the sole finalist for the position. Hilts currently serves as D49′s Chief Executive Officer after being named to that position in 2022. Before that, Hilts served as the school district’s Chief Education Officer for 10 years.

District representatives said the selection process was competitive and is now complete with the announcement of Hilts as the finalist.

According to the district, the Board of Education has entered a two-week phase to work on contract specifics for Hilts and will vote to approve that contract May 4.

