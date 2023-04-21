Crews tackle small grass fire in eastern El Paso County Friday

Generic fire graphic.
Generic fire graphic.(MGN)
By Tony Keith
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 12:50 PM MDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Crews were called to a small grass fire in eastern El Paso County on Friday.

A viewer reached out to 11 News at about 12:15 p.m. with smoke visible in an area close to Judge Orr Road and Ramah Highway. The area is southeast of Calhan.

A pre-evacuation notice was issued for a small area at about 12:33 p.m., but lifted soon after.

The estimated size of the fire was about 20 acres as of 12:30 p.m., but that estimation could change.

Click here for updates from Peak Alerts on the fire.

