Colorado woman takes plea deal for murdering her newborn baby, sentence handed out

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado woman was sentenced on Friday for killing her newborn daughter.

The unthinkable crime was carried out on Jan. 23, 2021 when the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call tied to an unresponsive newborn. The person who called 911 said the newborn was, “lying partially buried in her yard,” the sheriff’s office wrote in a news release.

When authorities arrived at the scene, they found the newborn dead. Carr was 18 when the baby was born and turned 19 on Jan. 25, 2021.

On June 3, 2021, Amy Carr was taken into custody. Carr was the mother of the newborn, who was named Lilly according to testimony shared in court. Carr was originally facing five charges including first-degree murder. As part of a plea deal on Friday, Carr pleaded guilty to 2nd-degree murder and tampering with a deceased body.

The judge sentenced Carr to 48 years for 2nd-degree murder and seven years for tampering with a human body. The sentences will run consecutively for a total of 55 years. The sentence includes five years of parole after she is released. Carr had 687 days already served, according to information provided in court.

Given the circumstances of this case, KKTV 11 News wants to remind the public of the “Safe Haven Law.” The law allows a parent to legally surrender a newborn baby to a fire station or hospital within 72 hours of birth.

If you are suffering a mental health episode, you can call 988 for help.

