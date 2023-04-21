Colorado Springs police officer reportedly assaulted Friday afternoon

By Tony Keith
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 3:21 PM MDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - KKTV 11 News is working to learn more about a large law enforcement presence in Colorado Springs Friday afternoon.

11 News was made aware of the activity at about 3 p.m. after multiple people called into the newsroom. A parking lot was taped off behind an auto shop on Beyy Drive off N. Academy Boulevard south of Austin Bluffs Parkway.

As of 3:15 p.m., police said there was limited information to share with the public, but it started out as a disturbance involving a person in a vehicle who didn’t want to get out. That vehicle reportedly was going to be towed.

“CSPD is on scene in the 3600 block of Betty Dr. investigating an assault of a Police Officer. There is no threat to the public. PIO is en route to the scene,” CSPD Tweeted at 3:20 p.m.

The incident remains under investigation and this article will be updated.

