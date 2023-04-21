Colorado rain and snowstorm possible next week

Snow on Saturday, bigger storm next week?
(KKTV)
By Luke Victor
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 6:11 PM MDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - March wasn’t great for moisture on the Front Range, and most of the month of April hasn’t done much to change that. However, as we head into the last week of the month, we might start to turn that around.

First off, we’ve got a cold front to get through on Saturday. It looks like most of the snow chances will hold up into the Pikes Peak Region. It looks like a general 1-3″ of slush will fall. Some slick roads will be possible Saturday morning near Colorado Springs, Monument and Woodland Park... good news is that it likely improves by the afternoon. Some rain and snow showers are possible in the afternoon along HWY 50.

After that... things get interesting...

Ok... maybe we’ll have to pump the brakes. The storm system set to roll through next week is still a ways off. There are likely going to be some changes to the forecast as we go into the weekend. But, the signal for significant moisture continues to increase...

As it stands now:

  • We’ll see widely scattered rain and storms develop along the I-25 corridor and plains on Monday. It shouldn’t be a washout, but some heavier downpours will be possible.
  • By Tuesday, most of southern Colorado is likely to experience widespread rainfall, with snow mainly above 7500ft.
  • By Tuesday night and Wednesday, the Pikes Peak Region looks like it will switch to mostly snow.

Still, some uncertainty as to how much moisture we see at this time, but model data has a strong consensus for widespread, beneficial water for eastern Colorado!

If it all works out...

It will drive a pretty nice dent into the drought that has developed this Spring in southeast Colorado. This storm would be especially good news for southwest Kansas which has had terrible drought conditions all winter long.

As for right now...?

There’s not much you need to do yet... Basically, this is something we’re paying attention to, and with the amount of consensus from our weather data, it’s getting pretty real, especially if we see these trends continue into the weekend. If we’re still seeing this signal on Sunday... it would be time to start making a plan for how we’ll have to tackle a significant Spring storm that will bring heavy rain showers, and the potential of heavy snow for the Pikes Peak Region by Wednesday.

As your Breaking Weather Leader, we’ll be on top of it!

