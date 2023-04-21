1-year-old giraffe arrives at new home in Colorado Springs

Kay, a 1-year-old giraffe born at the Lincoln Children's Zoo, arrived at the Cheyenne Mountain...
Kay, a 1-year-old giraffe born at the Lincoln Children's Zoo, arrived at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo in Colorado Springs Wednesday evening.(Lincoln Children's Zoo)
By Lauren Watson
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 8:43 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The newest member of the giraffe herd has arrived at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo! One-year-old Kay from the Lincoln Children’s Zoo made her arrival in Colorado Springs Wednesday evening.

It was first announced that Kay would be moving to the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo last week. According to CMZoo, Kay’s road trip to the Springs went well, and she’s adjusting comfortably. Zookeepers said that she stepped into the barn for the first time like she had done it several times before, and a zookeeper from Lincoln will be staying with her for a few days as the team at CMZoo get to know her.

Zoo representatives said Kay is outgoing and comfortable with people and is “enthusiastically” investigating her new environment.

Kay is currently completing a routine quarantine period while she settles in and is introduced to the rest of the herd. The zoo said they will provide updates to the public as she continues to settle in.

